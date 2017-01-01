Little Mix: 'We have the same insecurities as our fans'

Little Mix insist they're no different from other women as they battle their own insecurities in the public eye.

The X Factor winners, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, are idolised by legions of fans for their style and girl power anthems. But they have admitted that they lean on each other for emotional support when they struggle with the picture perfect images promoted by social media.

In a cover interview with TMRW magazine, Perrie confessed that despite their glamorous images they sometimes "cry on each other's shoulders" when they're feeling the pressure to be and look perfect.

"Social media is so powerful. Girls are very hard on themselves, like we are," sighed the 24-year-old. "Even though we're in the public eye and people see us dolled up with hair and make-up, all glam, doesn't mean that we don't have insecurities ourselves.

"I think that's why we're so passionate about making others speak out about their own insecurities because we have loads."

The Shout Out To My Ex singers have come in for criticism for their racy onstage outfits and Jesy has been body-shamed for her curvy figure. But when times get tough the girls always have each other to turn to.

"I think we have each other, so it makes it easier for us because we always send love to each other and we cry on each other's shoulders. But we want to kind of be a shoulder to cry on for other women out there, if that makes sense.

"That's why we do what we do," Perrie insisted.

"It's almost like you're not allowed to be sad or to have a s**t day, but it just means we're human," bandmember Jade chimed in.

"I think it's good to embrace if you're a bit down. You have to surround yourself with positive people and good people, and remember that it's never the end of the world. Things always get better and you have to believe in yourself as well."