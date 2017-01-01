Marilyn Manson pays tribute to late guitarist Scott Putesky

Marilyn Manson has paid tribute to his former guitarist Scott Putesky, who has passed away aged 49.

The Tainted Love singer took to Instagram on Monday morning (23Oct17) to share an old photo of himself and musician Putesky, who was better known as Daisy Berkowitz. He co-founded Manson's eponymous band in 1989 but left seven years later due to creative differences and went on to play with other bands including Jack Off Jill, who confirmed his death via social media on Sunday, four years after he revealed he was battling colon cancer.

Manson recalled the positive moments he shared with Putesky in his sentimental snap, which shows the two men dressed in retro attire while the guitarist rocks sunglasses and Manson holds up a speakerphone.

"Scott Putesky and I made great music together. We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more. Everyone should listen to “Man That You Fear” in his honor. That was our favorite," Manson wrote in the caption.

Jack Off Jill shared the news with a photo of frontwoman Jessicka Addams singing into a microphone and Putesky playing his instrument in the background.

"Saying good bye to Scott, friend, band mate, artist , hero.. RIP Scott - "always touched by your presence dear." Daisy Berkowitz," the band wrote to accompany the shot posted on their various social media pages.

Manson's former bandmate's death comes after Jack Off Jill singer Addams accused his current guitarist and long-time friend Twiggy Ramirez, who also plays with Nine Inch Nails, of raping her when they dated in the '90s. She also alleged in a detailed Facebook post that Ramirez, real name Jeordie White, punched her several times.

Manson has spoken out to insist he was unaware of Addams being abused during the relationship, saying in a statement, "I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka's obvious distress."