Post Malone and Camila Cabello are battling for Singles Chart supremacy once again

Post Malone is taking some moving from the Official Singles Chart top spot – it looks like his track Rockstar will sit at Number 1 for a fourth week.



The track, which features 21 Savage is 4,000 combined chart sales ahead in today’s Official Chart Update, once again leaving Camila Cabello’s Havana ft. Young Thug at Number 2. Camila did perform Havana at yesterday’s BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards, however, which may cause an uplift for a track. Watch this space as Post Malone and Camila’s chart rivalry rages on.



Climbing for an 11th straight week, up six places to a midweek position of Number 3, is Marshmello and Khalid’s Silence. The masked DJ/producer has announced his next single will feature Selena Gomez.



Rounding out the Top 5 are Avicii and Rita Ora at 4 with Lonely Together, and Sam Smith’s Too Good at Goodbyes, which drops a spot to Number 5.



Ed Sheeran’s Perfect rises five places to Number 6 today, very close to reaching its peak position of Number 4 that it achieved back in April with Ed’s album ÷ was released.



Taylor Swift’s Gorgeous is set for highest new entry this week and begins at 10. Charlie Puth’s How Long and Young Dumb & Broke by Khalid could break the Top 20 for the first time; they leap four and two places respectively to 18 and 19.



Rita Ora’s new track Anywhere starts at 20 following high-profile performances on The Jonathan Ross Show and BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards.



Liam Payne’s steamy new single Bedroom Floor is new at 25 on today’s Update, ahead of Krept & Konan’s Ask Flipz ft. Stormzy at 28. George Michael’s Freedom ‘90 could make its way back into the Top 40, currently at Number 30 following a reissued 7” vinyl.



Finally, following her performance of the song on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Anne-Marie’s Heavy could enter the Top 40 for the first time, up four slots to 39.

