Sam Smith: 'I feel as much woman as I am man'

Sam Smith has opened up about his gender identity in a new interview, confessing he feels "just as much woman as I am man".

The Too Good At Goodbyes singer came out as gay in 2014, and has been open about his sexuality since then - including most recently pictured kissing 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn.

However, when it comes to his gender, things are less clear cut for Sam.

Asked during a chat with Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper if he identifies as "cisgender" - a term for people whose gender identity matches the sex they were given at birth - Sam flashed two Venus symbol tattoos and said: "No. I mean, I've got these tattoos on my fingers."

He then added: "I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man."

Sam is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated new album Thrill of It All on 3 November (17). And he said that he has used his own life experience to inspire his music, with the tune Him telling the story of a son coming out to his father.

"I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me," Sam said of his new offerings. "They show the gay guy I've become."

The Grammy award-winning singer hit headlines recently when he posted a picture of himself in heels on his social media. But Sam admitted that he's a big fan of stilettos, adding: "I love a heel. I've got loads of heels at home."

And it's not only heels that Sam enjoys rocking. He also went through a phase where he only wore women's clothing for two and a half years.

"People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn (Monroe), and all that," he remembered. "There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for two and a half years."