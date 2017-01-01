Justin Timberlake confirmed to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake has promised there won't be any nipple flashing when he headlines the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The SexyBack hitmaker took to social media on Sunday afternoon (22Oct17) to reveal his return to America's National Football League (NFL) championship event to fans, in a funny skit alongside U.S. chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

He captioned the clip: "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight."

In an interview with NBC Sunday Night Football after the news was announced, Justin was asked if he thought the 2018 show would be as controversial as his performance alongside Janet Jackson in 2004.

The singer hit headlines when he ripped off part of Janet's costume to unexpectedly reveal her bare breast on live TV, leading to the scandal known as "Nipplegate".

However, Justin promised there will be nothing of the sort in February, telling the television show: "Yeah, that won't happen this time!"

The father-of-one is already in the initial planning stages for his set, and added he's been watching previous years' performances to get some inspiration. But he's unsure whether he will be able to top the stunts performed by stars like Lady Gaga, 2017’s headliner.

"I've already watched a ton of them just to make sure we're not pulling out any gags (others have done)," he said. "People are flying, Lady Gaga jumped from the top of stadium. I don't know man, I'm 36 now, I don't know how much of that I can do."

There's one thing Justin has got planned though - to make legendary U.S. sportscaster Al Michaels dance. "Start the hashtag: #AlMichaelShakeYourBooty," Justin grinned, before hopping onto Twitter to try and get it trending.

The 2018 Super Bowl will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 4 February (18).