Marilyn Manson 'knew nothing' about pal's rape allegations against his guitarist

Marilyn Manson is "saddened" by the rape allegations made against his longtime guitarist Twiggy Ramirez by an ex-girlfriend.

Jessicka Addams of the band Jack Off Jill dated the guitarist, who also performs with Nine Inch Nails, in the 1990s, but in a lengthy Facebook post on Friday (20Oct17), she accused the musician of subjecting her to physical and psychological abuse during their relationship.

Addams claims Ramirez, real name Jeordie White, beat her and once slashed her car's tyres after she gave a male friend a ride home.

Recalling her alleged rape ordeal, she wrote: "He forced me on to the floor with his hand around my neck. I said NO. I said NO. I said it so loud enough, that (my friend) Pete came rushing in from the other room to get him off of me. But I had been raped. I had been raped by somebody I thought I loved.

"That night I slept in Pete's bed and cried myself to sleep. Neither of us discussed it until years later as we both had our own shame about not reporting it (to police)."

Addams also alleges White punched her in the chest several times following a night out with Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor, and was warned not to talk about her alleged rape ordeal by her band's record company.

However, she revealed she has chosen to come forward with her story now to show "solidarity" with "women who have come forward over the past few weeks with stories of their abusers in various industries" following the sex scandal surrounding disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose reported bad behaviour was exposed in The New York Times and New Yorker articles earlier this month (Oct17).

White has yet to comment on his ex's allegations, but Manson has since addressed the controversy, insisting he was unaware of the abuse Addams is said to have endured, reports BrooklynVegan.com.

"I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend," he shares in a statement. "I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka's obvious distress."