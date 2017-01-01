The Band Perry star undergoes emergency appendectomy

The Band Perry star Reid Perry is recovering after having to undergo emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

The If I Die Young country singer shared the news of his health crisis with fans via Instagram over the weekend (20-22Oct17), posting a series of photos on the app's Stories function as he documented his trip to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center emergency room.

"Kind of a bad time for this to happen right now," he captioned one snap of a UCLA hospital sign, circling the word "emergency".

The 28-year-old then added images from his hospital room, indicating he was having an "appendectomy" and adding, "I never get sick, but when I do, they take body parts away."

"getting bored while going crazy," he captioned one photo of himself in a hospital gown.

The surgery appeared to go smoothly as hours later, Reid shared a pair of short videos of himself cutting off his hospital bracelet, with the word "discharged" written over the footage.

On Saturday afternoon (21Oct17), his bandmate and younger brother Neil Perry confirmed Reid is doing well after surgery.

"so thankful that my brother is feeling better today after a mild health scare," he wrote beside a photo of Reid sitting on some steps.

"family is the most important thing in this world. and i can't say enough about how much i respect and look up to my big brother. he's the strongest person i kno (sic)," he continued, admitting Reid "always stays in that middle ground of emotion and attitude".

"that's how he rides out every situation life throws at him with strength and calm," Neil added. "and that is one of the things i try to apply to my own life looking at his. #keepfamilyfirst".