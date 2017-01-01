Paloma Faith raising her child as gender-neutral

Paloma Faith is planning to raise her child as gender-neutral.

The 36-year-old has declined to share her baby's name or sex since giving birth in December last year (16) and has now said she will raise the tot undefined by gender.

"I'm loving being a mum. I want two or three kids in all and they'll be gender neutral," Faith told the Daily Mirror on Saturday (21Oct17).

The singer, who welcomed her first child with French artist boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, insisted she would not be dressing him or her in stereotypical boy/girl colours such as pink or blue.

"I just want them to be who they want to be," she added.

Faith announced the birth of her baby in a handwritten message on her Instagram page. In the note, the Stone Cold Sober hitmaker shared that she had been forced to undergo an emergency caesarean section after a "difficult labour", but had given birth "to my first child with whom I am over the moon, in love and delighted. What a trip!"

Faith made no mention of the baby's gender, name or weight in her message, but instead went on to praise the National Health Service (NHS) staff at University College Hospital in London.

Her method of announcing the birth of her baby was identical to the way she told fans she was pregnant when she posted another handwritten note revealing the happy news back in August last year.

"I am so delighted to tell you I am going to take a short while off to have a baby," she wrote at the time. "I spent my whole life wanting to be a mother and now the time has come for me to do so. I feel so lucky."

Faith is set to return to the music scene after her maternity leave with her fourth album The Architect, which is slated for release in November (17).