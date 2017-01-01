Lady Gaga makes surprise appearance at hurricane relief concert

Lady Gaga joined former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at a benefit concert on Saturday night (21Oct17).

The singer made a surprise appearance at the One America Appeal benefit concert at College Station in Texas and shared a snap of herself on Instagram standing alongside all five living former Presidents - Obama, Clinton, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

"Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal," the 31-year-old captioned the shot.

The former leaders came together with the One America Appeal to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Before taking the stage, Gaga posted a picture of the former Presidents' name cards, writing, "Now that's what I call an audience... performing in a few minutes!"

The singer gave an impassioned speech to the audience and announced she would be donating $1 million (£759,000) to hurricane relief efforts.

"In a time of catastrophe, we all put our difference aside and we all come together because we need each other or we can't survive," she said, before performing her hits Million Reasons, You and I and Edge of Glory.

Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore, Cassadee Pope, Yolanda Adams and Stephanie Quayle were among the other performers at the event. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit hurricane victims.

Gaga had a busy day on Saturday, as she attended her best friend's baby's baptism before jetting off to Texas for the fundraiser.

"Baptism Chic thank you bestie @brandonmaxwell for lending me this pink chic knitwear separates and 'B' belt I love!" she captioned a snap of her dressed in a head-to-toe hot pink Brandon Maxwell ensemble, which she posted on her Instagram page.