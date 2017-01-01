Solange Knowles receives apology from Britain's Evening Standard

Singer Solange Knowles has received a formal apology from editors at British newspaper Evening Standard for removing her braided crown from the ES Magazine cover she posed for.

Beyonce's younger sister donned an elaborate gold braid shaped into a circular crown for the shoot, but the gorgeous hairstyle was removed by retouchers from the publication's cover.

The ill-advised removal of the singer's hairdo from the front of the magazine caused offence, prompting the star to share a photo featuring her full hairstyle for the shoot on her personal Instagram account on Thursday (19Oct17).

"dtmh @eveningstandardmagazine," Solange wrote in the image caption, referring to her hit song Don't Touch My Hair from her critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table.

During her interview with the Evening Standard, Knowles described the art of braiding as "act of beauty, an act of convenience and an act of tradition" in African-American culture, and a practice that is deeply important to her, and editors issued a statement on Saturday (21Oct17) formally apologising for their editorial affront.

"We were delighted to have the chance to interview the wonderful Solange Knowles and photograph her for this week’s edition of ES magazine," the apology reads. "It is therefore a matter of great regret that the finished cover artwork of the magazine caused concern and offence.

"The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange."

In her accompanying interview for the shoot, Knowles, 31, also explained why taking ownership of her physical appearance has been a deeply important pursuit for her throughout 2017.

"To be honest, owning my body this year was really important to me," she said. "That can mean a lot of things. That can be in physical form - wanting to have control over my physical body - and also wanting to have control in the way it is presented to the world.

"And it isn’t always easy. I often lose opportunities based on my will to want to navigate through that ownership of my body in the most authentic way."