The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry meet Rita Ora and Radio 1’s Teen Heroes

Radio 1’s Teen Heroes will be honoured at Radio 1’s Teen Awards this Sunday 22nd October during the event that celebrates the selfless, brave and exceptional achievements of the UK’s unsung teenage heroes as well as the year’s best music, online, sport and entertainment stars.Radio 1’s Teen Awards is now in its eighth year and the number one teen event in the calendar. An audience of 10,000 14-17 year-olds will descend on The SSE Arena, Wembley for the event that will be hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora, and as well as musical performances from Liam Payne, Rita Ora, The Vamps, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa, there will be appearances by celebrity award winners and presenters.Radio 1 will be bringing listeners all of the fun from the awards ceremony - the whole event will be broadcast live on Radio 1 on Sunday 22nd October and will be available to watch live on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel, with highlights available to watch on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.