Ty Dolla $ign declares love for Lauren Jauregui

Ty Dolla $ign has declared his love for Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui in a sweet snap shared on social media.

The rapper, real name Tyrone Griffin Jr., posted a black and white photo of himself with the singer on his Instagram Stories on Friday (20Oct17), showing the couple in an embrace while surrounded by their friends.

"Blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love (sic)," he captioned the shot.

Dolla $ign, 32, has avoided confirming his relationship with the 21-year-old in the past, however, the couple has dropped hints about their apparent romance in recent months.

Jauregui has posted a few photos of them on her Instagram account, including a snap earlier this month (Oct17) of them standing close together and smiling at the camera with the caption, "Mish (sic) u".

While the star typically remains tight-lipped about her personal life, she revealed her bisexuality in an open letter shared last November (16) in which she condemned the controversial policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it," Jauregui wrote. "I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another."

"If I could tell every Trump supporter two things, it would be to travel and read a history book. Look beyond yourselves, look at how petty the morals you uphold seem when you realise we are not the only ones," she continued. "None of us belong here but all of us deserve the right to feel safe and live our lives in peace. To not have to worry about potentially dying, or being electro-shocked, or beaten, or raped, or emotionally abused because our existence and/or choices for ourselves upset someone else. This is the world Trump is fostering."