NEWS Ronan Keating reveals 'big mistake' in turning down U2 song Newsdesk







Boyzone star Ronan Keating revealed he made a “big mistake” by TURNING DOWN smash hit ‘Sweetest Thing’ when fellow Irishman Bono offered it to him.



Chatting to co-host Harriet Scott on their Magic Radio Breakfast Show, Keating - who famously cameoed in the video for the single - confessed that the U2 hit was initially offered to him and he will always regret declining and insisting that U2 took the song instead.



He said: “It was U2’s, they had to sing it, I knew they had to sing it.”



Harriet shot back: “You idiot! Why would you do that!”



He explained: “Because it was U2’s. They had to sing it. I knew they had to sing it.” I had to give it back, because I knew.”



When she asked if the U2 singer-songwriter had ever offered to write anything else for Ronan, he confessed he hadn’t: “No. Big mistake. Huge!”

