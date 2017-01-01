NEWS Seal recruited for Frank Sinatra Christmas duets album Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Seal has recorded a holiday duet with the late Frank Sinatra after the legendary crooner's family asked him to join the spirit of Ol' Blue Eyes in the studio.



The A Kiss From a Rose singer has recorded a series of classic tunes Sinatra sang for his new covers album Standards, and he even used Frank's microphone in the Capitol Records studio the icon made his own.



And it seems the late star's kids approve of Seal's take on the songs - they asked him if he'd be interested in singing with Sinatra for a Christmas duets album.



"I'm assuming it's after they heard some of the album," he tells Access Hollywood Live. "They're doing a duet album with Frank singing songs and then guest artists dueting with him... We did that and I think that's coming out at Christmas."



To give his new album, which will also feature a couple of Christmas songs, a really authentic feel, Seal gathered some of the musicians who recorded the classic versions of the songs, and hit Capitol Records and United Studios, where many of the tracks were originally recorded in Los Angeles.



"It was a true honour to collaborate with the same musicians who performed with Frank Sinatra and so many of my favourite artists, in the very same studios where the magic was first made," Seal adds. "It was one of the greatest days of my recording career."



His collaborators included pianist Randy Waldman, who toured with Sinatra and Paul Anka and bassist Chuck Berghofer, who performed with Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles, while Nick Patrick, who has tasted huge chart success with his pioneering Elvis Presley orchestral albums, was recruited to produce the album.

