James Packer: 'My life was at a low while I was dating Mariah Carey'

Businessman James Packer has finally broken his silence about his split from Mariah Carey, revealing he was at a low in his life while he was dating the singer.

In a new Weekend Australia magazine interview, the 50-year-old billionaire insists his romance with Mariah was a "mistake" - and he should never have asked her to marry him.

"I was at a low point in my personal life," Packer says. "She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."

The couple started dating in 2015 after her marriage to Nick Cannon broke down, and Packer proposed to the singer at the beginning of 2016. He reportedly dumped the diva in October, 2016 after calling off their nine-month engagement, while they were vacationing in Greece.

Sources claimed she was "blindsided" by reports suggesting the engagement was over.

"She read the news in Woman’s Day Australia that said he dumped her," an insider told Us Weekly magazine. "Mariah knew they were having problems, but all relationships have issues... She was devastated, she was shocked."

Mariah's representative quickly confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight, stating: "Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since... They are trying to work it out. Right now, they’re not sure if they will stay together."

Packer doesn't expect to have a future friendship with Mariah, but tells Weekend Australia he does have a good relationship with his ex-wives, Jodhi Meares and Erica Packer. "I get on exceptionally well with my two ex-wives," he says, adding, "It is my biggest regret that I let my marriage to Erica fail. It is what it is and she is doing an incredible job with the kids and we are in a great place."