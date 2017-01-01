NEWS Kanye West and Kim Kardashian targeted by car thief Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have fallen victim to a car thief after three of their luxury vehicles were targeted outside their Bel-Air mansion early on Friday (20Oct17).



A male suspect reportedly gained access to the driveway of the couple's California home and broke into their cars at around 4am local time. Sources tell TMZ he ransacked the vehicles, but only escaped with an iPhone owned by one of the stars' staff members.



Security officials spotted the guy and chased him away, but not before his image was captured on surveillance footage.



Police have since been called in to investigate, although they have yet to publicly identify the man caught on camera.



The suspect is also alleged to have tried his luck at the home of Kim and Kanye's next door neighbour Kathy Griffin. Sources tell the outlet he trashed one car parked in her driveway, and found a purse thought to belong to the comedienne, although it was dumped nearby.



Representatives for the three stars have yet to comment on the break-ins, which occurred just over a year after Kim was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris, France.



The ordeal has since prompted the mother-of-two to stop wearing flashy jewellery and cut back on how much she shares on social media, as the masked robbers had allegedly used her posts to track her whereabouts.



"It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can't erase - I can't go backwards," Kim previously admitted on her family reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Life is always going to be different. Now I just have to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with."

