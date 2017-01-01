Chester Bennington left money in will for children to visit each other

Late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington left instructions in his will for his six children to receive money to visit each other on a "regular and ongoing basis".

The singer, who committed suicide in July (17), is survived by six children from three relationships; 21-year-old son Jaime and adopted son Isaiah, 19, with Elka Brand, 15-year-old son Draven with first wife Samantha, and son Tyler, 11, and twin girls Lilly and Lila, six, with widow Talinda.

To ensure they would remain like a family after he passed away, 41-year-old Chester made provisions in his will, which was filed in a probate court in Los Angeles County and obtained by TMZ.com.

In it, he wrote: "I request that my children's mothers or Guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my Spouse on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family."

He also made sure they wouldn't have to pay for these trips themselves by instructing the trustee of the family trust to make sure they are given money to cover their travel expenses. It has not been disclosed how much Chester left to his family.

In August, Samantha, who was married to the star between 1996 and 2005, took to Facebook to blast Talinda for failing to include her and Draven in his funeral service.

"My son & I have not had an opportunity to speak, not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere," she wrote. "Dra was never treated equally by T & never wanted to go there because of that. Thanks for not honoring the one wish my son had by sharing his prayer with his siblings & throwing the rose quarts (sic) into the ocean with him.”

Talinda serves as the executor of his will while the alternate executor is Chester's former business manager Jonathan Schwartz, who is currently in jail on charges of wire fraud.