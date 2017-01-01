Mel B only Spice Girl missing from Mel C's music video

Mel B was unable to film a cameo for Mel C's latest music video, unlike the rest of the Spice Girls.

The When You're Gone singer used footage of fans and celebrity pals performing in front of their own phones or cameras to create her new video for Room For Love, which was released on Friday (20Oct17).

Mel C managed to get her former bandmates Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner to film their own clips, but Mel B's cameo is notably missing, and Mel C told the Press Association it was a "shame" she's not involved.

"I don't want it to look negative because it's not, it's not a big deal, I reached out to lots of other people and everyone's busy," she said. "She didn't get round to doing it and obviously it does concern me... I think people will pick up on that but I don't want anything to be made of it.

"Having four of the Spice Girls in it is really special... Geri's in there briefly, Emma's done a really lovely one and last but not least Victoria Beckham found time to do a little one for me."

In the video, Emma sings along to the song, while Victoria creates a love heart with her hands and blows a kiss to the camera. Singers Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall also appear.

Both Mel C and Victoria decided against reuniting with their bandmates to celebrate the Spice Girls’ 20th anniversary last year, and Never Be the Same Again singer Mel continued to explain that all five would need to be involved for her to consider it in the future.

"I just didn't feel like it was right and so if everyone was feeling it at some point, I'm not against the idea," she admitted. "But I think it would have to be all five really."

Mel B, who serves as judge on America's Got Talent, is currently embroiled in a lot of personal drama while she goes through a bitter divorce from Stephen Belafonte, her husband of almost 10 years.