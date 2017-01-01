NEWS P!nk scores her second Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to P!nk, whose new album Beautiful Trauma lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The singer-songwriter’s seventh studio album shifted 70,000 across physical, download and streaming equivalent sales to top this week’s chart, earning the star her second Number 1 album in the UK, after 2008’s Funhouse.

64% of P!nk’s sales this week were physical purchases, and the album’s total opening week number is more than double her nearest competitor, Liam Gallagher’s As Your Were, which drops from 1 to 2.



P!nk tells OfficialCharts.com: “Wow… a Number 1 album! Thank you UK for continuing to support me. Two very happy ladies here today <3”



Beautiful Trauma’s opening week number holds up well against her last album, The Truth About Love, which opened with 79,500 sales in September 2012.



Former Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant opens at Number 3 with his latest effort Carry Fire to earn his 10th Top 10 album, and Beck lands at 5 with his 13th record Colors.



US singer-songwriter St. Vincent earns her first UK Top 10 album with MASSEDUCATION (7), George Michael’s retrospective Ladies & Gentlemen re-enters at Number 9 after the late singer’s documentary Freedom was shown on Channel 4 this week, and Post Malone’s Stoney climbs two places to enter the Top 10 for the first time at 10.



Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile's collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice lands just outside the Top 10 at 11, and Wretch 32’s third album FR32 is new at 12.



Further down, four new albums enter this week’s Official Albums Chart Top 40: Singer/rapper/producer King Krule is new at 23 with The Ooz, Scouting For Girls' best of Ten Add Ten lands at 24, British band Squeeze are at 25 with their 15th album The Knowledge, and Glasgow rockers King King earn their first UK Top 40 album with Exile & Grace at 31.

