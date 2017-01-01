NEWS Taylor Swift tells fans she wrote Gorgeous about boyfriend Joe Alwyn Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift reportedly told her fans she wrote her new tune Gorgeous about boyfriend Joe Alwyn as she hosted an album listening party on Wednesday (18Oct17).



The 27-year-old singer invited a select group of fans to her home in Rhode Island to listen to her new record Reputation. And she also used the occasion to give some insight into the inspiration for some of the songs, revealing that her newly dropped track Gorgeous was written about her British actor beau Joe, who she's been dating for the past year.



One fan, called Away-from-the-crowds, who was at the secret album party wrote: "Basically Taylor made us all promise that if anyone made any accusations of who this song is about, we tell them it is 100 per cent about her angel boyfriend of 1 year (this isn’t a secret, she wanted us to tell people)."



Lyrics in the tune include: "You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous."



Another line sees Taylor mention a boyfriend, adding "he’s older than us, he’s in the club doing I don’t know what", with many people speculating she could have been referring to Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, both members of her ex squad and both of whom were older than her.



However, another fan who had been at the listening session confirmed that Taylor had told them the tune was penned solely about Joe.



"Any love song Taylor writes now is about Joe and only Joe," the fan, called Befearlessandstaybeautiful, wrote. "She is so happy and this is about them. And only them. This is confirmed. It’s a rule. Joe love songs from here on out, this goes for all of reputation. No speculating if it is about Taylor’s ex from a million years ago because I promise you it’s not. Joe and Taylor, Happy."

