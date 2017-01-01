NEWS Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars Newsdesk Share with :







Burglars reportedly broke into Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home and stole $50,000 (£38,000) worth of goods on Thursday (19Oct17).



The We Belong Together singer become the latest celebrity burglary victim when her place was targeted in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to TMZ.com. The thieves allegedly used a ladder to gain access to the property through a window or a door on an upper floor.



The burglars, who allegedly made off with $50,000 worth of bags and sunglasses, apparently tripped a silent alarm but her security didn't discover the break-in until a few hours later.



Police are investigating the incident. Nobody was at home at the time, and Mariah is currently in New York. She was pictured going out for dinner on Wednesday night.



Mariah joins other celebrity burglary victims like Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, David Spade, Emmy Rossum and Scott Disick, whose homes have all been targeted this year.



Thieves gained access to Talk Dirty singer Jason's home in September, and it was recently reported that the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating the case as a possible inside job.



The assailants pried open a door to gain access to his property, and headed straight for the safe, which they managed to open after giving it a beating.



They reportedly took around $600,000 (£457,000) in jewellery and $80,000 (£61,000) in cash while a member of the singer's team, who was looking after the pad, slept in another part of the house.



Authorities are working on a theory the robbers may have been tipped off about the contents of the safe by someone on Jason’s side, although they have yet to name any suspects.

