J Balvin almost fainted at Beyonce's song approval

Colombian singer J Balvin "almost passed out" when Beyonce accepted his invitation to collaborate on a remix of his hit song Mi Gente.

The reggaeton star had already tasted success with his Willy Williams track, but wanted to boost the appeal of the Spanish-language single by recruiting a big name artist to lend their vocals to the tune.

Balvin and his team reached out to Beyonce as a long shot, and he was so shocked by her response just two days later, he nearly fainted.

"I almost passed out," he confesses to Buzzfeed News. "You're talking about one of the biggest pop artists around the world. I'm still in shock.

"It is a blessing, you know. I'm really grateful. I really feel that the world needs more love and beautiful vibes. That's why we made this song."

He was also thrilled to discover Beyonce's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was the driving force behind the superstar's decision, because she was already a big fan of the original version of Mi Gente.

"I think Beyonce was crazy, with her daughter singing the song all day, every night," he smiles. "One day I was in the studio in New York, and one girl that works with Beyonce - she told me that Blue loved the song. She really loved the song."

Beyonce unveiled the revamped version of Mi Gente in late September (17), and announced she would be donating her proceeds from the track to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in recent weeks, as well as the earthquakes in Mexico.