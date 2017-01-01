Ed Sheeran: 'No more cycling when I'm touring'

Ed Sheeran is racking his bicycle after a clumsy fall left him with a fractured wrist and elbow.

The Shape of You singer is also nursing a smashed rib after taking a tumble while pedalling down a steep hill on his way to a favourite pub in his native Suffolk.

And now he's keen to garage his bike because he doesn't want to miss any more tour dates.

In a pre-taped interview for Saturday's (21Oct17) Jonathan Ross Show in the U.K., he says, "I don’t think I’m going to cycle for a while. I’ve got quite a big tour next year."

Ed has cancelled all dates up until 7 November (17), as he continues to recover from his injuries, and he admits he wishes he wasn't so clumsy.

"It’s (clumsiness) come more since I’ve found success," he told Ross. "I remember before a show in 2013 I had to have 12 stitches in my hand because I was playing drums with two beer bottles at about four o'clock in the morning and smashed my hand. But I did a show after that and, it wasn’t fine, but I did a show.

"Then I put my foot in a boiling geyser in Iceland, I had my face cut open, I'm a very clumsy person."

He can still recall every moment of his recent bike fall, adding, "I went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o'clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital."

Ed claims the real ale he drank at the pub probably muted the pain he was in.

"I was with a few people," he recalled. "They didn’t even see the fall, they were really far in front of me. It wasn't my bike and it was brand new brakes. I was borrowing the bike."

He's upset because he's never had to cancel a show because of something he did.

"Sometimes a show has been cancelled because a promoter has done something but it’s the first time that I’ve ever actually cancelled a show," he told the talk show host.