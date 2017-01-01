Kelly Clarkson: 'I'll always air my opinion'

Kelly Clarkson insists it would be a "disgrace" if she didn't voice her opinion wherever possible.

The 35-year-old singer soared to fame after winning the 2002 season of American Idol, and has welcomed daughter River Rose, three, and 18-month-old son Remington Alexander with husband Brandon Blackstock during her time in the spotlight.

Her battle with her weight has also been heavily documented in the media, but Kelly takes mean comments with a pinch of salt and won't ever be silenced by cruel Twitter trolls.

"It's weird, but I actually came with a brain, not just vocal cords, and it would be silly to not have an opinion," she told The New York Times. "It would be a disgrace if I didn't have an opinion. It would be a cruel irony to all these people who live in different countries who don't have an opinion, and don't count, for me not to take full advantage of all the opportunities that are laid before us here in this nation."

On one occasion, a troll called Kelly fat, to which she replied, "....and still f**king awesome".

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker's self-confidence hasn't gone unnoticed by those around her, including Sharon Dastur, a senior vice president at the radio company iHeartMedia, who has championed Kelly's career since the beginning and notes she's "never seen (Kelly) so fully happy with herself, personally, professionally, her music".

The popstar herself is happy that people have followed her through her ups and downs too, with songs such as Because of You and Piece by Piece reflecting personal moments in her life, such as her father leaving after her parents divorced when she was little.

"I actually don't mind that, because I feel a certain level of pride that people even feel like my journey is that important in their life," Kelly commented on fans feeling ownership of her. "That's cool, for someone from Nowhereville. I just mind when people all of a sudden feel like I'm one thing."