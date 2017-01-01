RZA: 'I saw Russell Crowe spit at Azealia Banks'

RZA has claimed he saw Russell Crowe spit at Azealia Banks during the pair's now infamous altercation last year (16).

Following a party hosted by Crowe at his Los Angeles hotel suite, Banks made a string of claims against the Gladiator star, including that he spat on her, called her derogatory names and physically carried her out of the room.

Banks demanded Crowe apologise and when he refused to even address the drama, she filed a police report. Crowe hired top Los Angeles attorney Shawn Holley to represent him and officials at the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office investigated the incident, but later decided to not move forward with the case, explaining Crowe's actions were "justified to prevent the imminent violence threatened by Banks."

Rap mogul and filmmaker RZA, who had invited Banks to the party in the first place, was initially on Crowe's side, stating in a lengthy Facebook post that he'd been left embarrassed by his guest's "loud and obnoxious" behaviour.

But now, in an interview on radio show The Breakfast Club, RZA has admitted that some of the blame has to lie with Crowe.

“Look, he spit at her,” he told host Charlamagne tha God of Crowe. “I saw that."

However, he did reiterate that Banks was the one who initiated the altercation, adding: "I think it was best that she was expelled out the room."

Following the incident, Banks opened up about the fight in an emotional chat with Access Hollywood, fighting back tears as she protested her innocence.

"Every time, every time something like this happens, I'm always being blamed for wanting this kind of attention," she said. "Like, who the f**k wants to tell somebody they got spat on? You know, that's humiliating. And I'm just, like, really, really humiliated."

Crowe has never publicly spoken about the Banks fight.