Liam Gallagher: 'Oasis aint getting back together'

Liam Gallagher stopped by to speak to Absolute Radio’s Danielle Perry and get some stuff of his chest at the Q Awards 2017 - says he was robbed by Kasabian at the awards, talks solo album no. 2, how to be a great live act how The Verve and The Stone Roses could get back together but not Oasis, or maybe they will. It’s all still a guessing game.Liam Gallagher capped a triumphant month as a double-winner at the Q Awards less than a fortnight after the release of his number one album.The former Oasis frontman was handed the best live act and Icon award – beating off competition from Ed Sheeran. But Liam felt robbed by Kasabian who took best track for You’re In Love With A Psycho. Gallagher made his opinion clear in a brilliant interview with Absolute Radio’s Danielle Perry backstage at the awards.Liam said “I’d have had three to be fair because that Pyscho tune by Kasabian is nowhere near as good as Wall of Glass and I know they think it is and I know the people voted for it and all that but deep down it f**king aint. I aint a greedy person but I’m just letting people know. And Tom knows it, and Serge knows it”Liam also tipped the Verve and Stone Roses to get back together but made it even clearer that Oasis wont be or will they be?. Who knows!“Oasis aint getting back together, but The Verve might be and The Stone Roses might be. With everything that’s going on in the world. It’s like United King f**king doom not United Kingdom is it? This isn’t me putting it out there going I need my brother, I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing. I’m having a nice time, I’m sure he is, but I just think sometimes you know The Smith’s and the Jam and all that, I think we should put all our s***t aside and just have a good time”“The Verve, The Stone Roses, we shouldn’t have to wait for these things to happen by the time we’re in heaven or wherever we go. We’re living on earth so let’s f**king do it now you know what I mean? But that’s wishful thinking”Elsewhere at the Q Awards Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, Benjamin Clementine, The Big Moon, Wiley, Girl Ray and Biffy Clyro walked the red carpet and Music-News.com were there.