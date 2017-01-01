Singer Michelle Williams: 'I have been suicidal in the past'

Singer Michelle Williams was suicidal at the lowest point of her depression battle.

The former Destiny's Child star went public with her depression battle in 2013, but she reveals she has been dealing with the mental health issue since she was a teenager.

"I think... if I would have had a name to what I was feeling at the time I would have disclosed that I've been suffering from depression," she said on U.S. chat show The Talk on Wednesday (18Oct17). "I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains.

"I just thought I was growing into a woman. So I've been suffering since the age of between 13 and 15..."

The 37-year-old explains it was hard for her to reconcile having the level of success she has with her feelings of sadness and insecurity.

"So many people are walking around acting like they got it together and they're suffering," she said. "So, for years, I'm in the top selling female group of all time suffering with depression... I want to normalise this mental health discussion..."

Michelle reveals "some things she saw growing up" and not having an outlet contributed to her depression and she felt she needed to end her life.

"I internalise everything..." she continued. "I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy, because sometimes you feel like, 'I'm the provider. I take care of people. I'm not supposed to be feeling this way, what do I do?' I wanted out..."