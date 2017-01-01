Mel B in tears as she updates fans amid bitter divorce battle

Mel B has poured out her heart in an empowering new Instagram post, insisting she's stronger than ever as her divorce nears.

Confessing she was in tears as she updated fans on social media on Wednesday (18Oct17), the former Spice Girls star revealed she has had a tough 2017 after ending her marriage to Stephen Belafonte and losing her father.

"unanswered text is everything FYI you may know my name but not my story, you maybe have herd (sic) what I've done but not what I've been threw (sic) but soon you will, so in the mean time I'm just gonna text myself this as a reminder," Mel B wrote under images of herself wearing a plaid red shirt, tied at the waist, a white and gold belt, denim shorts and white high heels.

"I may not have come from the perfect home but I was loved by my family, I may not be in the most favorable situation in life currently but trust me I soon will be by speaking my truth coz i refuse to give up shut up and just settle.

"my heart and my intentions are pure and honest, and that alone makes me stand and fight for what I believe in, I'm focused I work hard I support and raise my 3 beautiful daughters all alone and every day I show them how I'm handling Bisiness (sic) and taking back my life bit by bit, wearing the goddess crown my babies gave me proudly.

"I no (sic) the cards I've been dealt with will change for the better and change indeed very very soon, a lot of people WILL be eating there (sic) cruel dishonest disgusting words."

The singer-turned-TV personality also thanked "the ones that have stuck by me and believed in me even if I wasn't able to talk to any of you for 10 years", adding, "I'm back now stronger healthier and sillier than ever, no more hiding no more shame no more traumatizing pain.

"these last 7 months have been incredible despite the death of my father, but he gave me just the strength I needed to stop living in utter fear thank you daddy I love you and miss you every second of every day. ive stayed quite for way way way too long, want to empower and support women and give strength and hopefully pave the way even if it's just to a hand full of people to let them no you CAN do it."

Mel B walked out on her marriage at the beginning of the year and she is currently caught up in a bitter divorce battle with her estranged husband, who she has accused of emotionally and physically abusing her.

In April (17), Mel was granted a restraining order against Belafonte.