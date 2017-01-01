Nicki Minaj takes issue with blog misquotes

Nicki Minaj has called out bloggers and TV commentators for twisting remarks she made about "reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture".

The No Frauds hitmaker recently reflected on the impact her success has had for other female MCs in an interview with XXL magazine, taking credit for helping to break down boundaries in the music industry after a "drought" of projects by notable women in hip-hop.

Some bloggers and gossip editors picked up on her comments, but ended up misquoting Nicki as claiming to be responsible for "introducing" women in hip-hop to mainstream pop culture, causing fans and critics to clash as the star was accused of disrespecting the artists who had come before her.

Nicki has since taken to Instagram to clear up the controversy and hit out at lazy writers who failed to get their facts straight before publishing their reports.

"I see ppl (people) remixing my words so let me post 'exactly' what I said for the intelligent ones in the back," she wrote in a lengthy caption to video footage of her interview. "Now, if you can find the part where I said 'I made female rappers mainstream', I'll give you $100,000.00. blogs & tv shows don't care to do actual research these days, they only care about what grabs your attention... at anyone's expense."

She went on to insist she would never overlook the achievements of artists like Lauryn Hill, Eve, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Trina, Foxy Brown, and Lil' Kim, and urged her real fans to listen to the interview themselves to hear the truth of her remarks.

"Imagine me saying I made female rappers mainstream when there were so many women who already had platinum albums under their belts...," she continued. "I appreciate the love but I never said that."

Nicki added, "now what I DID say is right here for anyone w/ (with) their own brain to decipher words on their own. I know it's hard in the social media band wagon era, but try. It's fun...

"love you guys for holding me down (supporting me) but what's true is true & whats (sic) not is just simply not. update your blogs & tv shows with what I actually said please. I can't believe this lil interview made it to tv (sic). Haha..."