Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez planning to move in together

Jennifer Lopez and her athlete boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are reportedly hunting for their first New York home together so they can play happy families.

The On the Floor hitmaker and retired baseball ace Alex went public with their romance in March (17), and they have been flaunting their love online in gushing posts on social media ever since.

Now it appears the couple is planning to take the next step in its relationship and move in together.

Sources tell People.com the stars have been house-hunting in New York, where J.Lo recently listed her former pad for $27 million (£20.5 million).

They are reportedly eager to find a property big enough to accommodate their kids, as Jennifer shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex is a doting dad to daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine, from his former marriage.

"(They are) looking for an apartment together for the whole family," one insider explains. "They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one..."

"Jennifer is truly the happiest she has ever been," the source adds. "They really just complement each other and make each other better people. She thinks the world of Alex and is very excited about their future together."

The stars have already made a big effort to blend their families, and Alex recently admitted his girls now video call him multiple times a day in the hopes of chatting to Jennifer.

"We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime," he explained during a recent appearance on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Now they call me three, four, five times and it's funny 'cause when I pick up the phone... I'm like, 'Hi Tashie, hi Ella,' and I can see them and they're like, 'Hey daddy,' and they're looking around behind me. And I'm like, 'Hi honey, how was school?' and they're like, 'Uh, daddy, yeah it was great, where's Jennifer?' And I say, 'Oh, no no, she went to the set already honey, she's working.' 'OK dad, I'll call you later, bye love you!'."

Jennifer and Alex, who have been nicknamed J-Rod by fans, have also joined forces professionally, teaming up with the singer/actress' ex Marc to stage the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief event on Saturday (14Oct17) to raise funds for the victims of the recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, and the earthquakes in Mexico.

The televised show, which also featured performances from artists like Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Mary J. Blige, Camila Cabello, and DJ Khaled, raised $35 million (£26.5 million) for the cause.