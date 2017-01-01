Frank Ocean beats dad's libel suit

R&B star Frank Ocean has emerged victorious in a libel lawsuit brought against him by his own father.

Calvin Cooksey filed his legal papers in California in January (17), claiming the Thinkin Bout You singer, who is openly gay, defamed him in a June, 2016 essay, in which he was accused of using a gay slur against a transgender waitress.

In the piece, posted on Tumblr, Ocean wrote, "I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f**got as he dragged me out a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty."

Cooksey denied ever uttering the offensive word and claimed Ocean purposefully made the false accusations to promote his album Blonde and "ruin his father".

The plaintiff alleged his son's claims cost him "future financial opportunities", and he demanded $14.5 million (£11 million) in damages.

Ocean stood by his story, insisting the essay "speaks for itself", and called for the case to be dismissed.

Now it appears the musician has gotten his wish as the judge overseeing the dispute has since ruled in Ocean's favour, reports Law360.

The star's attorney, Keith Bremer, has confirmed the news, revealing a full written explanation of the decision is expected this week (begs16Oct17).

"It was a super sad case," he shares in a statement to Pitchfork.com. "I am sorry that my client had to go through this and am glad that we could bring closure."

Ocean, 29, has yet to personally comment on the legal victory. He 'came out' as a gay man in a candid post on Tumblr in July, 2012.