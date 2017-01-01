NEWS Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran triumph at the Q Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran are celebrating after landing big wins at the 2017 Q Awards in London.



Ed, who attended the bash despite recently breaking his wrist, elbow and a rib in a bike accident, was named Best Act in the World Today by readers of the British music magazine, beating out The 1975, Queens Of The Stone Age, Adele, and Depeche Mode to the honour, while former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman Liam won the Best Live Act title at the Roundhouse.



The rocker was also honoured with an Icon award, capping a good week for Liam, whose debut solo album, As You Were, broke sales records as it topped the U.K. albums chart on Friday (13Oct17).



There were also big Q Awards wins for rapper Stormzy, who claimed Best Solo Artist, and Rag 'n' Bone Man, who was named Best Breakthrough Act.



Best Album and Best Track went to Gorillaz for Humanz and Kasabian for You're In Love With A Psycho, respectively, while Sleaford Mods' biographical documentary Bunch of Kunst was named Best Film.



In addition to the fan voted prizes, editors at the publication also handed out awards honouring artists for their careers in music.



The Breeders' Kelley Deal landed the Gibson Les Paul Award, British grime pioneer Wiley received the Innovation in Sound accolade, and the Manic Street Preachers took home an Inspiration Award. The Slits rocker Viv Albertine walked off with the night's Maverick Prize.



The full list of 2017 Q Award winners is:



Breakthrough Act

Rag 'n' Bone Man



Best Track

Kasabian - You're In Love With A Psycho



Best Album

Gorillaz - Humanz



Best Live Act

Liam Gallagher



Best Solo Artist

Stormzy



Best Act In The World Today

Ed Sheeran



Best Film

Bunch Of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)



Maverick

Viv Albertine



Innovation in Sound

Wiley



Icon

Liam Gallagher



Gibson Les Paul Award

Kelley Deal



Inspiration

Manic Street Preachers

