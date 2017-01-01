Billy Joel to welcome third child at 68

Rock legend Billy Joel is set to become a father for the third time at the age of 68.

The Piano Man hitmaker's wife, Alexis Roderick, is expecting a sibling for their two-year-old daughter Della Rose, and is due to give birth next month (Nov17).

Joel shared the surprise news during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, as he gushed about life with a young child.

"This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night," the star smiled as he talked about little Della Rose. "I hope the next one will."

He continued, "I hang out with her and watch her little wheels spin. And she's a hoot. She's a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh."

Joel and Roderick have been together since 2009, and the musician made the equestrian and former financial executive his fourth wife in 2015. They tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at their annual Independence Day party at Joel's estate in Long Island, New York, where his longtime friend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, presided over the nuptials.

He is also dad to singer Alexa Ray Joel, his 31-year-old daughter from his second marriage to supermodel Christie Brinkley. The former couple, which remains close, was married from 1985 until 1994.

Joel was also previously married to Elizabeth Weber Small from 1973 to 1982, and he wed celebrity chef Katie Lee in 2004. They separated in June, 2009 and finalised their divorced in 2010.