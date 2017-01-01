Demi Lovato: 'Maintaining recovery is a constant challenge'

Demi Lovato's decision to maintain her sobriety is a constant "challenge".

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, who has previously gone to rehab for drink and drug addictions as well as eating disorders, opens up about her life in new YouTube documentary series Simply Complicated.

In an interview promoting the series, Demi admitted that she found it difficult speaking about the less than stable nature of her recovery because she felt it would compromise her position as a role model to so many young fans.

"I think what was difficult about the process was being honest about where I am in my life today," she told Billboard.com. "Telling the world that I'm not the poster child for recovery. Sometimes it is a struggle, and sometimes I still deal with issues that I have suffered from in the past. It's a challenge to maintain recovery, and I talk about that in the film."

Demi added that she found it hard to admit that she's "not perfect" while being filmed, but hopes her story will inspire others.

"I think explaining that on-camera was difficult for me, but it's needed. People need to hear that it's not a perfect journey and every day is easy; some days are challenging," the 25-year-old said.

Other subjects Demi discusses in the documentary include her sexuality - which has been speculated about for many years. However, the songstress insisted there was nothing that she deemed "too personal" to include when it came to editing the final episodes.

"There actually wasn't anything that I took out of the documentary because it was too personal. Everything that's in there I'm very, very honest about," she explained. "There are things in my life that I choose to keep to myself, but there wasn't anything like that in the documentary."