Music News is proud to partner with Amazon Tickets

Newsdesk
Music News is proud to announce our partnership with Amazon tickets.

Together with Amazon Tickets Music News now offers a convenient route to purchase a vast selection of musical events at the lowest prices direct from our top navigation bar on every page of the site.

No waiting room on busy on sales days, many competitors place their customers into a waiting room in order to process the transaction, Amazon Tickets strive to ensure speed to make your experience a smooth one.

Interactive seat maps allow you to select the most suitable seats for you and your party reassured that the trusted Amazon brand will deliver these direct to your door or have them ready to pick up at the box office.

Amazon Tickets also offer intimate select shows, exclusive seating, presales‎ and private lounges.

View the wide range on offer here and take advantage of 'no booking fee on selected performances'.

