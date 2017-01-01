Ed Sheeran cancels shows after wrist and elbow fractured in bike accident

Ed Sheeran has cancelled tour dates over the next couple of weeks after doctors confirmed he has fractures in his right wrist and left elbow following a bicycle accident.
The 26-year-old singer told fans earlier this week (16Oct17) that he had injured himself in the incident, but gave no further details about what had happened. Ed returned to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an update on his health, confirming that he has had to postpone several live dates due to the nature of the injuries.
Alongside a snap of his right arm in a black cast, Shape of You singer Ed wrote: "A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future.
Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong."
Ed has cancelled all dates up until the 7 November, when he is due to take to the stage at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Manila in the Philippines.
He added that he may have to pull the plug on more dates, depending on how the injuries heal up until that point.
"I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that," he continued. "Please stay tuned for more details. PS – Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged."
Following Ed's accident, his Australian radio host pal Kent 'Smallzy' Small took to Twitter to claim that Ed was hit by a vehicle.
"Hope what I'm hearing isn't true. Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he's been hit by a car while riding a bike.. Sending healing vibes," he wrote.