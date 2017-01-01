Gucci Mane weds Keyshia Ka’oir in $1.7 million ceremony

Rapper Gucci Mane is a married man, after tying the knot with girlfriend Keyshia Ka'oir.

According to People.com, the musician, real name Radric Davis, and his long-term girlfriend walked down the aisle at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami on Tuesday night (17Oct17), in a ceremony costing a staggering $1.7 million (£1.2 million).

Ka'oir shared a sneak peek of her wedding gown on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Mrs Davis #1017." In the snap, the bride showed off her enviable figure in a bejewelled gown, complete with a diamond headband and jewel-encrusted bouquet.

Mane, meanwhile, opted for a white tuxedo with white bow tie and grey patent shoes.

Guests at the star-studded ceremony included Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko. It appears white was the dress code for the occasion, as everyone who shared snaps on social media was decked out in the chic hue.

While details of the wedding itself have been kept under wraps so far, fans will be able to see exactly what went into planning the big day in 10-part special Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, airing on U.S. TV network BET.

The couple began dating in 2010 and Mane proposed in November 2016 during an Atlanta Hawks basketball game, when the Kiss Cam focused on the star as he got down on one knee and popped the question to his love.

After Ka'oir agreed to be his wife, Mane took to his social media to share footage of the moment he asked her to spend her life with him, writing: "She said yessssss!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky me."