DJ Khaled planning son's first birthday party with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

DJ Khaled is organising his son's first birthday party with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The record producer and DJ, real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled, welcomed a son named Asahd with his longtime fiancee Nicole Tuck last October (16).

As Asahd's birthday is fast approaching, Khaled shared during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (16Oct17) that no expense would be spared on the tiny tot's bash and he was working with legendary party host Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, on concepts for the event.

"Speaking of his birthday, I just got off the phone with Puff Daddy," he shared. "We're throwing the biggest birthday party for Asahd. If it's a big party, Puff Daddy gotta be involved. Me and Puff were talking and we're going to do something big for Asahd. Asahd's a Don, he's a king!"

Since becoming a father, Khaled has unveiled his tenth studio album, titled Grateful, which featured Asahd on the cover art. The record was released in June, with Asahd receiving an executive producer credit - a move which the 41-year-old believes has proved to be a savvy business move.

"The album that he is executive producer on went platinum. It went platinum in two months, it went gold in two weeks. My biggest album and my son is my biggest blessing has changed my life. I'm happy. I Iove that boy!" he added.

However, before kicking off Asahd's birthday celebrations, Khaled has another major event to attend. The hip-hop star will be performing at streaming service Tidal's benefit concert in support of those helping hurricane-ravaged Texas and Florida, as well as those affected by the earthquake in Mexico.

To be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, other performers are set to include Stevie Wonder, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony and Cardi B.