Marilyn Manson reignites Justin Bieber feud with series of bizarre accusations

Marilyn Manson has reignited his feud with Justin Bieber by accusing the pop star of joining a religious cult.

Marilyn and Justin had struck up an unlikely friendship, but fell out earlier this year (17) after Justin released a $195 (£147) shirt featuring The Beautiful People singer's image.

The feuding duo then appeared to have made up as Marilyn told U.S. radio host Howard Stern that Justin had apologised to him for selling the shirt without his permission, but the rocker has now slammed his former friend, accusing him of joining a religious cult.

After Texas radio host Cindy Scully suggested he should "kick" Justin's "a*s", Marilyn replied, "Well he's in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of (former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist) Dave Navarro, apparently. The guy doesn't wear a shirt... But no, I don't like to fight with girls, so I don't want to fight with Justin Bieber."

Asked what Justin was thinking when he decided to sell his own Marilyn Manson branded merchandise, the shock rocker added, "I don't know, because I don't know how to use the mind of a squirrel, so I'm not really sure what he was thinking."

Justin hit the headlines earlier this year (17) after cancelling the last leg of his Purpose tour - a move he explained by writing that he wanted his "mind, heart and soul" to be "sustainable".

The popstar has been seen attending Hillsong Church in Los Angeles. The church is part of a global religious movement promoting pentecostal Christianity, which looks to recruit followers with music, dancing and community care projects.

Marilyn has been forced to cancel his remaining 2017 tour dates after he severely injured his leg at a concert in New York when a giant stage fell on top of him.

In his radio Marilyn revealed he has since undergone an operation which has left him with "several pins and a plate" in his ankle.