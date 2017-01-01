Tom Petty remembered by family at private funeral service

Tom Petty was remembered by his friends and family at a private funeral service in California on Monday (16Oct17).

The I Won't Back Down hitmaker, 66, lost his life at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica on 2 October (17), a day after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, and on Monday, a memorial service was held to celebrate his life.

His daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty took to Instagram to share pictures from the memorial at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades - a temple and meditation garden where Beatles star George Harrison's funeral was also held back in 2001.

For one shot, which showed a black and white picture of her father on display, AnnaKim captioned it: "The dark of the sun we will stand together."

She also shared a picture of herself and sister Adria Petty at the service, writing: "We care about each other and love our bad a*s father."

Other images shared on the sad occasion included a snap of the Golden Lotus Archway, which leads to the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial - an outdoor shrine which features a 1,000-year-old Chinese stone sarcophagus holding a portion of Gandhi's ashes.

The entire venue was closed to the public on Monday.

It's unclear where Petty will be laid to rest, but his death certificate listed Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles as the funeral establishment where officials will handle his remains.

Petty's publicist, Carla Sacks, confirmed the music icon's death in a statement released on 2 October, hours after reporters at various news outlets prematurely announced his demise following misinformation from Los Angeles Police Department sources.

Sacks' press release read: "On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived."