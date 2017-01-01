Mel B clears ex's belongings from her home

Pop star Mel B has moved all of her estranged husband's belongings out of her Los Angeles home.

The former Spice Girls singer, who split from Stephen Belafonte in March (17), recently packed up all of his remaining items and placed the boxes outside her property for the film producer to collect, according to TheBlast.com.

However, he reportedly had to obtain a court order approving the pick-up to avoid violating the temporary restraining order Mel has against her ex, which prevents him from going within 100 yards (91.44 metres) of their former marital property. The Wannabe hitmaker was granted the protective order after accusing Belafonte of domestic abuse throughout their 10-year marriage - allegations he has denied.

His pick-up request was approved, allowing Belafonte to reclaim his boxes from the "lower level of the former marital residence near the alley entrance" on 4 October (17), as well as the keys to his Audi car.

It's the latest development in the pair's ongoing divorce and custody battle, which quickly turned nasty after the singer, full name Melanie Brown, made the allegations of physical and emotional abuse. She has also accused Belafonte of forcing her into threesomes with their nanny Lorraine Gilles, while Stephen hit back, claiming he was concerned for the welfare of their daughter Madison, six, and Mel's two other children following their separation, due to her alleged alcohol and drug habit.

Slamming the addiction accusations last month (Sep17), Mel stated to U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight, "I have remained silent these past six months for the sake of my children. I refuse to be a victim any longer and trust the legal process to show the truth."