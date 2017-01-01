Chaz Bono took American Horror Story co-stars to see Cher in concert

Actor Chaz Bono recently gave his American Horror Story co-stars a night out to remember after taking them to see his mother Cher in concert.

Chaz, who joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's hit horror series last year (16), thought it would be fun to fly them out to Las Vegas for a little group outing, and even arranged for them all to meet his superstar mum backstage.

"We were chatting about... different stuff with music..., and I was like, 'Is anybody interested in maybe going and seeing (Cher in concert)?'," he recalled on U.S. news show Access Hollywood Live. "They were just like, 'Yeah!', so I set it up and there was a big group of us... It was fun; it was a fun little field trip."

Chaz made his debut on the anthology TV show last year (16), in American Horror Story: Roanoke, and returned for the current season seven, American Horror Story: Cult, in which he portrays a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, who cuts off his hands in a desperate attempt to escape captivity and cast his vote in the U.S. presidential elections.

The bloody stunt proved to be one of the most difficult shoots Chaz had ever encountered.

"It was a tough scene to film," he said. "It was emotionally hard... I had to scream a lot, and it was definitely the hardest day of work I've ever put in on a set."

However, Chaz insists he wouldn't change anything about his role because working on American Horror Story has been a dream come true.

"I'm a horror nut... I love horror films, I have since I was a kid," he smiled. "I love being in the make-up trailer and talking to the effects make-up people and seeing the amazing stuff that they do... so I've always been into it (American Horror Story), I've watched it from the very first episode, I've watched every season, so for me it's a dream come true, not only to be on a show, but to be on a show that you really love."

American Horror Story: Cult also stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, and Billie Lourd.