Pink doubts her husband hears everything she says

Pop star Pink regularly questions her husband Carey Hart's attentiveness because he is always praising her after making candid comments about their personal lives.

The So What hitmaker is known for speaking her mind in the press, and she recently admitted making their 11-year marriage work can be tough, confessing to The Guardian the couple, which shares two children, can sometimes go a year without sex.

Pink's honest remarks last week (ends13Oct17) won her praise from fans online, while Carey also gushed about his wife in a post on social media on Friday (13Oct17), as he celebrated the release of her new album, Beautiful Trauma.

"Congrats to my bad a** wife @pink !!!!!," he captioned a photo of the star swearing at the camera while on the back of a motorbike. "She can do it all. Bad a** biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists (sic)! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick a** on (U.S. comedy show) Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby."

Carey made no direct mention of her candid chat with The Guardian, and Pink doubts he really pays close attention to her interviews, because he rarely reacts to her headline-grabbing comments.

"He's used to it. He has a really thick skin and a really good sense of humour, but I think a lot of the time he's not actually listening!" she laughed on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "He'll say, 'That's was great, babe,' and I'll be like, 'Did you hear what I said?'"

Pink reveals even she is occasionally shocked by her own candour: "I don't know how to be any other way," she shared. "Sometimes I hear back the things I've said, and I'm like, 'Ooh... Yep, I did say that!' Like, 'Wow, that's a lot.'"