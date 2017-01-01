Macklemore slams Donald Trump at Arizona concert

Rapper Macklemore turned his weekend (14-15Oct17) concert in Phoenix, Arizona into an anti-Donald Trump rally after repeatedly slamming the U.S. President for his divisive policies.

The Thrift Shop hitmaker performed for fans at the Marquee Theatre on Saturday (14Oct17) and he didn't hold back in his criticism of the Republican leader, who has come under fire from a number of celebrities for his conservative views on hot topics like immigration, and equal rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Macklemore has been among the stars openly criticising Trump since he was elected into the White House last year (16), and during his gig, he delivered a moving speech about the importance of "inclusiveness and kindness and acceptance" before launching into his gay rights anthem Same Love, concertgoer Vanessa Richards told Fox News.

He also took a moment to address immigration, reportedly telling the crowd, "Everyone should be welcome here no matter which side of the 'line' you stood on."

"We should be welcoming and encouraging everyone to live the American Dream," he added, according to Richards.

The hip-hop star then staged a rendition of his track FDT (F**k Donald Trump) Part 2, a collaboration he released with fellow rappers YG and G-Eazy last year (16), and led the audience in a chant of "F**k Donald Trump!", while encouraging fans to hold their middle fingers up in the air.

Macklemore's fiery performance took place days after Eminem slammed Trump in a blistering freestyle video, which he recorded for broadcast as part of America's BET Hip Hop Awards last week (ends13Oct17). The track, titled The Storm, featured one memorable line describing the President as a "kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust," while the Slim Shady star made it clear any supporter of Trump's couldn't be a supporter of his.

Wrapping up his freestyle, he said, "And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his/I'm drawing in the sand a line/You're either for or against/And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split/On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this." He concluded the verse by raising his middle finger to the camera.