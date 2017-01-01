Ed Sheeran injures arm in bicycle accident

Ed Sheeran has injured his right arm in a bicycle accident.

The Shape of You singer took to Instagram on Monday afternoon (16Oct17) to share a photo of himself with his right arm in a plaster cast and his left arm in a sling.

In the accompanying caption, Ed explained that his injuries were due to a cycling incident.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x," he wrote.

While the 26-year-old didn't share any further details about how he sustained the injuries, his Australian radio host pal Kent 'Smallzy' Small has taken to Twitter to claim that Ed was hit by a vehicle.

"Hope what I'm hearing isn't true. Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he's been hit by a car while riding a bike.. Sending healing vibes," he wrote.

Of late, Ed has been playing shows as part of his ÷ (divide) Tour, which officially kicked off in March. However, as the star plays guitar with his right arm, and famously plays his concerts solo, the injuries may mean he has to postpone upcoming shows.

Ed was due to play at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei on Sunday and in Osaka, Japan on 25 October. As part of his trek through Asia, he also has gigs set for Tokyo, Hong Kong, Manila and Jakarta over the next couple of weeks.

He also previously told BBC News that he has no plans to begin playing with a backing band.

"I don't feel like there's anything interesting or new about seeing a singer-songwriter with a band behind them," he said. "I don't feel like if I suddenly got a band, everyone would go, 'Wow!' I actually feel it'd take away from me."