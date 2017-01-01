Dolly Parton: 'I never want to retire'

Dolly Parton will only retire if ill health forces her to.

At 71 years old the multi-talented star is showing no signs of slowing down, having just released her new record I Believe In You, which also marks her first-ever children's album.

Despite her advancing years, Dolly isn't ready to call it quits just yet, telling Britain's The Sun newspaper that she would only throw in the towel on her career if she or Carl Dean, her husband of 51 years, fell ill.

"I never want to retire...?Only if I was sick or my husband was sick and I needed to take care of him," she told the publication. "I just love what I do, love who I am and I love the things that I’m able to accomplish. I’ve got so much left to do and I keep fearing I might run out of time before I get it all done, but I look like a cartoon anyway so I think I’ll look the same if I am 80 or 90.

“I just hope my health holds up so I can carry on."

Dolly also features on goddaughter Miley Cyrus' new album, Younger Now. Miley has had a somewhat colourful road to fame, with a few years full of controversy including a risque outfit choices, but Dolly insists she needed to make those decisions to become who she is today.

"I love Miley and I’m very proud of her,” Dolly smiled. “She’s like one of my kids. Like all kids, they go through their times, have a right to make mistakes and grow up in their own way, according to their own personalities.

"Miley’s a good girl. She’s smart and she’s talented and I’ll always be on her side."

And having the opportunity to team up with Miley to write the tune Rainbowland, from the 24-year-old's latest release, was one that Dolly seized with both hands.

“We wrote the song together and sang it together,” she explained. “It’s the first time we’ve actually recorded anything together after all these years. It’s got a good little message about life as well."