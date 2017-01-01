Shania Twain recounts unpleasant experiences with 'dominating' men in music

Shania Twain has shed light on her experiences with dominating men in the industry in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations lodged against Harvey Weinstein.

Since The New York Times and The New Yorker exposed the Hollywood producer's alleged behaviour, with numerous actresses coming forward with stories about The Weinstein Company co-founder, stars from other areas of showbiz have also spoken out about the 'casting couch culture'.

Shania, 52, is the latest to add her voice to the debate currently rocking the showbiz world.

"In my youth, I encountered those moments of men in the industry trying to dominate me, you know, physically," the country star shared with British newspaper Metro. "It's a terrible feeling. I always escaped, thankfully unscathed, but psychologically it's intimidating and just ugly.

"It's scary first of all... humiliating. Nothing gets done about it because you don't feel like you're in a position to do anything about it."

Shania managed to brush the incidents off, and went on to forge a successful career in music, though the end of her marriage to Robert "Mutt" Lange in 2008 saw the singer take a step back from the limelight.

Robert left Shania for her then-best friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud, but the You're Still the One singer eventually found love with Marie-Anne's ex-husband Frederic Thiebaud.

She recently released her first album in 15 years, Now, but wants fans to know she didn't focus on her marriage breakdown for the new material.

"I like to make it clear that this isn't my divorce album," she said. "Divorce was a low in my life but I've had so many other lows and I have had a lot of highs, too... It's more of a spiritual outlook on me... my own personal journey."