Avicii and Rita Ora challenge Post Malone and Camila Cabello for singles top spot

Avicii and Rita Ora’s latest collaboration has surged into the Top 3 on today’s Official Singles Chart Update.



Giving Post Malone and Camila Cabello a run for their money this week, Lonely Together, the collaboration between the Swedish DJ and English popstar, has risen two spots to Number 3, with potential to rise even higher come Friday’s Official Chart. Lonely Together has already topped the Official Scottish Singles Sales Chart and the Official Trending Chart in recent weeks.



As it stands on today’s mid-week Chart Update, Post Malone and 21 Savage’s Rockstar is set for a third week at the top, while Camila Cabello’s Havana featuring Young Thug is at 2. Sam Smith’s Too Good at Goodbyes drops a place to Number 4, and CNCO & Little Mix’s Reggaeton Lento is on course to return to its Number 5 peak.



Fresh from its Top 10 debut last week, Hurtin’ Me from Stefflon Don and French Montana is set for another uplift, this time from 9 to Number 7. Maroon 5 and Sza’s What Lovers Do is on track to crack the Top 10 this week, up three to Number 9.



There are three predicted climbs within the Top 20 on today’s sales flash, the highest being a two-place jump for Ed Sheeran’s Perfect to Number 11. Marshmello and Khalid have jumped five to Number 12, just ahead of Mabel and Kojo Funds’ Finders Keepers, an upward mover of six spots to Number 13.



There is a positive move for Khalid’s Young Dumb & Broke, which flies four places to Number 21 midweek, while Charlie Puth is expected to be this week’s highest climbers – How Long has currently shifted 18 positions to Number 22. Not far behind are Craig David’s Heartline (24) and Cola by Camelphat & Elderbrook (25), both of which could net new personal bests on Friday.



Finally, P!nk and Eminem’s highly-anticipated collaboration Revenge is a new entry at Number 26, and Dappy could also score a new entry within the Top 40; Spotlight is at Number 36.

