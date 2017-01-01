NEWS P!nk sets course for second UK Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







P!nk is on course to claim her second Number 1 album in the UK as her new album Beautiful Trauma leads the way on this week's Official Albums Chart Update.



The singer-songwriter's seventh studio album is set for a strong opening sales week with the collection, currently just shy of 50,000 combined sales at the halfway stage of the chart week.



If Beautiful Trauma holds on to its lead, it'll be P!nk's second Number 1 album in the UK, following 2008's Funhouse. All but one of the singer's albums have peaked inside the Top 10 - check out P!nk’s complete history on the Official Chart here.



Beautiful Trauma is the first P!nk album in five years, since 2012's Number 2-peaking The Truth About Love. In 2014 she teamed up with country music star Dallas Green to form duo You+Me and scored a Top 10 album with their album rose ave.



Meanwhile, Robert Plant starts at Number 2 with his 11th solo album Carry Fire. The former Led Zeppelin star has never scored a solo Number 1 album in the UK, but has come close on several occasions, most recently with 2014's Number 2-peaking Lullaby And... The Ceaseless Roar.



Last week's Number 1 album, Liam Gallagher's As You Were, slips to 3 mid-week, US musician Beck is currently at 4 with his latest effort Colors, and singer-songwriter St Vincent is on track for her highest charting album yet in the UK with her fifth record MASSEDUCATION (5).



Two more albums could be entering this week's Official Albums Chart Top 10: Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile's collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice is at 7, and Wretch 32 could be looking at his third Top 10 collection this week - FR32 is at 9.



Four albums are currently perched just outside the Top 10: Glasgow rockers King King could land their first UK Top 40 album with Exile & Grace (11), British band Squeeze start at 12 with The Knowledge, singer/rapper/producer King Krule is at 13 with The Ooz, and Scouting For Girls' best of Ten Add Ten is currently at 14.



Further down, Stormzy's debut Gang Signs & Prayer is climbing back up the chart following its vinyl release, so far up 16 places to 23, and Madonna could see two of her classic albums back in the Top 40 this Friday: her 1984 album Like A Prayer (26) and 1998's Ray Of Light (32) have been given special edition releases on vinyl.



Finally, three brand new albums are on track to debut inside this week's Top 40: Nerina Pallot's Stay Lucky (29), Wu-Tang Clan's The Saga Continues (30) and Wolf Buffalos Darkest Darks Lightest Lights (35).

