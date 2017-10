Metallica launch London pop up store to coincide with UK dates

Ahead of their sold out UK Tour METALLICA have announced they will be opening a pop up store in London. It will open on October 18th through to October 23rd from 12 pm - 8 pm, except for the 23rd when it will be open from 12 pm – 6 pm. It is located in the pop-up hot spot of Shoreditch at 45 Charlotte Road, London, EC2A 3PDA tradition that started a little over a year ago in Minneapolis and carried on into Copenhagen and North America in 2017, the pop-up shops feature some new and exclusive collectible items, with fans not knowing exactly who or what they will find there.Metallica also play the following dates - all shows are SOLD OUT.October22 London O2 Arena24 London O2 Arena26 Glasgow SSE Hydro28 Manchester Arena30 Birmingham Genting ArenaOn November 10th the band will be re-releasing Master Of Puppets one of the most celebrated metal albums of all time in expanded and Deluxe editions.Apocalyptica plays Metallica by Four Cellos tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets . @AmazonTicketsUK