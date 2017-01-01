Metallica launch London pop up store to coincide with UK dates

Ahead of their sold out UK Tour METALLICA have announced they will be opening a pop up store in London. It will open on October 18th through to October 23rd from 12 pm - 8 pm, except for the 23rd when it will be open from 12 pm – 6 pm. It is located in the pop-up hot spot of Shoreditch at 45 Charlotte Road, London, EC2A 3PD
A tradition that started a little over a year ago in Minneapolis and carried on into Copenhagen and North America in 2017, the pop-up shops feature some new and exclusive collectible items, with fans not knowing exactly who or what they will find there.
Metallica also play the following dates - all shows are SOLD OUT.
October
22 London O2 Arena
24 London O2 Arena
26 Glasgow SSE Hydro
28 Manchester Arena
30 Birmingham Genting Arena
On November 10th the band will be re-releasing Master Of Puppets one of the most celebrated metal albums of all time in expanded and Deluxe editions.
